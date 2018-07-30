Gerdau SA (GGB) Short Interest Up 25.2% in July

Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,721,834 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 29th total of 40,523,226 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,778,948 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gerdau opened at $4.47 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gerdau had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

