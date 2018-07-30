Genuine Parts (GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.46. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Genuine Parts opened at $96.69 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 78.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

