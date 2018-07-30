Gentex Co. (GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Gentex posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $454.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.10 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BP PLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Gentex by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,289,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 267.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 52,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

GNTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 1,888,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Gentex has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

