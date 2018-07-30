GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08), reports. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 77.35% and a negative net margin of 97.90%.

GenMark Diagnostics traded up $0.08, hitting $6.04, on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 312,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,410. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $330.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $28,675.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 694,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Anne Williams sold 23,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $163,447.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,830 shares of company stock worth $369,572. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

