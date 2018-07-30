General Motors (GM) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GM. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Motors to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.21.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

In related news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,874,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $903,943,000 after buying an additional 3,005,964 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,707,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,394,000 after buying an additional 1,892,666 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,112,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $185,805,000 after buying an additional 1,672,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,008,491 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,834,827,000 after buying an additional 1,086,199 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,169,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,738,000 after buying an additional 887,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.