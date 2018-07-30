General Cable (BGC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect General Cable to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. General Cable had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 47.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of General Cable opened at $30.00 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. General Cable has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

General Cable Corporation develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, construction, specialty, and communications markets. It offers electric utility products, including low- and medium-voltage distribution cables; high- and extra-high voltage power transmission cables; bare overhead conductors; and submarine transmission and distribution cables.

