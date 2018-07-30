GDS (GDS) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $35.18. 53,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 840,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GDS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GDS to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.14 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.40 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in GDS by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

