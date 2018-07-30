GB Group (GBG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GBG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.65) price target on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GB Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($6.02) to GBX 560 ($7.41) in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 545 ($7.21).

Shares of GB Group opened at GBX 577 ($7.64) on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 270 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 458.25 ($6.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $642.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,483.33.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 15.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) by GBX 2 ($0.03). GB Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.35.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Identity Proofing and Identity Solutions. The company's solutions include ID verification, which helps in verifying consumers' identities remotely, without the physical presentation of documentation, in order to combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through online verification and authentication of individuals.

