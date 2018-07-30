Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.95 million.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial traded up $0.22, reaching $15.42, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,646. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,950 shares of company stock worth $333,538.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $180,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $445,000.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

