GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Shares Up 6.7%

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) shares shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.16. 754,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,106,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. S&P Equity Research upped their price objective on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from $0.11 to $0.13 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 187,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 221,437 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 37.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter.

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

