Gartner Inc (IT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Gartner reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Gartner had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “$140.13” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Gartner has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $142.16.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $474,904.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,685. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

