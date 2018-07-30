Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Garmin were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 174,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Garmin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 123,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 3,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 62,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 695,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $42,222,196.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,053,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,186,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $9,633,565.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,608,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,277,230.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,741,297 shares of company stock valued at $228,349,720. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

