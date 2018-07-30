Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Garmin posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

In other news, insider Min H. Kao sold 695,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $42,222,196.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,053,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,186,779.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $252,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,891,297 shares of company stock valued at $237,832,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.7% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin traded down $1.03, hitting $61.90, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 854,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

