Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.19 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $254.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.17 million and the highest is $254.20 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $243.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,915. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,135.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $189,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.