FY2019 EPS Estimates for resTORbio, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (TORC)

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for resTORbio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.18) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.19). Wedbush also issued estimates for resTORbio’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

resTORbio opened at $14.57 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. resTORbio has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $21.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in resTORbio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,269,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

