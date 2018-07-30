FY2018 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.46 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s FY2019 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

LH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.12.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $173.98 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $146.68 and a one year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

