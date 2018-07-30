Fulham Shore PLC (FUL) Insider Buys £1,350 in Stock

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nicholas Chi Wai Wong bought 13,500 shares of Fulham Shore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £1,350 ($1,786.90).

Fulham Shore stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 10.10 ($0.13). 171,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,500. Fulham Shore PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Fulham Shore had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

