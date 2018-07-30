FRP (FRPH) vs. Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Critical Survey

FRP (NASDAQ: FRPH) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FRP and Griffin Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $43.19 million 14.33 $41.75 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $43.88 million 4.85 $4.62 million N/A N/A

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 90.05% -3.76% -2.44% Griffin Industrial Realty -1.53% 0.48% 0.18%

Dividends

Griffin Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FRP does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FRP and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats FRP on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas. This segment primarily serves local and regional tenants. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Land Development and Construction segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The RiverFront on the Anacostia segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

