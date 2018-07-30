Freshpet’s (FRPT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -248.33 and a beta of 1.69. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.06 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $307,626.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,855,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $181,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,474 shares of company stock worth $1,073,795 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $195,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $199,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.