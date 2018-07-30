Franklin Street Properties (FSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.26 million.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties opened at $8.44 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

