Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 5,856,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,425,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback 80,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,827,358 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $861,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,864 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,656,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $369,579,000 after acquiring an additional 266,749 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,279,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,297,000 after acquiring an additional 759,300 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,016,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 146,128 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 81.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,911,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,429 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

