Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $200,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Stock

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 858,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 265.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 10.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 192,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.98 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $162.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.