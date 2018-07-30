Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $145,000 in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 36.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of A10 Networks opened at $6.89 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. A10 Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.