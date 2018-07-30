Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

SA stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.36 and a beta of -0.18. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SA. ValuEngine raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.