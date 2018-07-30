Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

PEI opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.24. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.44 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

