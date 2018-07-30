Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 126,476 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.09% of Enbridge Energy Partners worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,332,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,894,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,120,000 after purchasing an additional 999,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,363,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,948,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 318,485 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEP stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. Enbridge Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Enbridge Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Enbridge Energy Partners

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering, transportation, and storage services assets in the United States. The company's Lakehead system consists of approximately 4,212 miles of pipe and 74 pump stations located in the Great Lakes and Midwest regions of the United States.

