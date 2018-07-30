Footy Cash (XFT) Trading Down 5.8% This Week

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Footy Cash has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Footy Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000810 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00010000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000903 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Footy Cash Profile

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash . The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

