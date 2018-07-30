FMC Corp (FMC) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,314 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,364,172.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,528,791.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC opened at $88.68 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $72.73 and a twelve month high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

