FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Position Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $5,564,000. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $85,388,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 22,368 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,209,885.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,187.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd M. Duchene sold 3,844 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $209,498.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,938 shares of company stock worth $3,097,647 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. William Blair started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of FLIR Systems opened at $58.96 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.07. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $60.71.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection.

