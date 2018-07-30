FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $245,443.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003612 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00395082 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00161837 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

