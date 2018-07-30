Fitbit Inc (FIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Fitbit posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.35 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIT shares. Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,442 shares in the company, valued at $59,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $790,037.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,275,572 shares of company stock worth $6,527,024. Company insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fitbit by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,861,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fitbit by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fitbit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 110,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Fitbit by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,975,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

FIT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,591,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.84. Fitbit has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.79.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

