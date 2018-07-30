Fitbit (FIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Fitbit has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.27-0.23) EPS.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fitbit to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIT stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Fitbit news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,866.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,572 shares of company stock worth $6,527,024. 19.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

