FirstCoin Price Down 2.2% This Week (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $536,657.00 and $2,500.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00037255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00328338 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003969 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005760 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000882 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00065580 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000947 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

