First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.31

News articles about First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Capital Strength ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.1058618423527 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,289. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

