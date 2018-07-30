First Solar (FSLR) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JMP Securities

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $90.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Williams Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.31.

FSLR traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,030. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.60. First Solar has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.43). First Solar had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $679,583.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raffi Garabedian sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $220,296.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $775,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,369 shares of company stock worth $1,452,998. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $29,159,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,972.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,703 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 326,239 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 56.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 862,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 311,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,889 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $517,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213,617 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

