First Quadrant L P CA Takes $15.45 Million Position in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 156,338 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,451,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3,109.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,575 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 18,750 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total value of $2,031,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $38,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,469. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.42 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. First Analysis downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

