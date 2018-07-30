First Quadrant L P CA Buys 112,400 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 147,894.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,400 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.43.

In related news, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,028.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JLL opened at $172.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $115.71 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

