First Quadrant L P CA Boosts Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 646,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $22,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 586.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 38.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 108.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Paul W. Whetsell bought 5,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,403.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard Potter bought 25,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $49.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE HGV opened at $33.99 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages timeshare resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

