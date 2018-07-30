First National Trust Co Has $4.30 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $904,728.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $852,388.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,841.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.13.

Shares of Travelers Companies traded up $0.72, reaching $131.45, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. 18,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,354. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $113.76 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.89%. sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.