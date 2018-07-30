First National Trust Co Has $3.63 Million Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Carnival by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 2,911.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival traded up $0.10, hitting $58.22, on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 24,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

