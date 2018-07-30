First National Trust Co Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (PFF)

First National Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd (NASDAQ:PFF) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,891 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd by 1,546.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd during the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Get iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.58. 11,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,989. iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

About iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P US Pref Stock Idx Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.