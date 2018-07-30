First Merchants (FRME) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRME. Stephens downgraded shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

First Merchants traded down $1.19, hitting $47.77, on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Merchants has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million. analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $197,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Kawiecki sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $26,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 60 shares of company stock worth $2,672 and sold 6,147 shares worth $274,503. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Merchants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in First Merchants by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,273,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,113,000 after buying an additional 183,856 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

