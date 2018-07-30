First Merchants Corp Has $360,000 Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 47.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,515,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,558,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,403 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 14,842,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360,724 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,462,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $88,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Vining Sparks assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America opened at $31.06 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

