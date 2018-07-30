First Merchants Co. (FRME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. First Merchants had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.57 million.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NASDAQ:FRME traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,573. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other First Merchants news, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $197,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 60 shares of company stock valued at $2,672 and sold 6,147 shares valued at $274,503. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 24.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 34.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

