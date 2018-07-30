First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Celgene by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 15,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Alles acquired 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.60 per share, with a total value of $99,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $1,024,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,608,365 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celgene opened at $86.43 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a return on equity of 87.28% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

