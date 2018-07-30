First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $338,000 Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 141.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Five Below opened at $96.19 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,226,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

