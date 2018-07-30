First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys Shares of 3,120 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,865,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 391,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,804,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF opened at $124.69 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $131.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

