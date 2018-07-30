First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at FIG Partners raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. FIG Partners analyst T. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. FIG Partners currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem opened at $43.35 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.12 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.49%.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $41,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,611.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,912. Company insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 149,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth $320,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 47,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 40.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 38.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after buying an additional 255,808 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

