First Internet Bancorp (INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 2,500 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker purchased 2,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.