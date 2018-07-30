First Internet Bancorp (INBK) CEO David B. Becker Purchases 2,500 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) CEO David B. Becker purchased 2,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.10.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.