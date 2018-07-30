First Data (FDC) Issues Earnings Results

First Data (NYSE:FDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Data had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. First Data updated its FY18 guidance to $1.42-1.47 EPS.

Shares of First Data stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. First Data has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

FDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Data to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Data from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on First Data from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

In related news, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 7,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony S. Marino sold 3,627 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $70,690.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,939.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,331 and sold 166,412 shares valued at $3,259,248. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

